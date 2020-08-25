A Chinese firm, China Nonferrous Metal Company Luanshya Copper Mine (CLM), had donated protective materials to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Zambia.

Sydney Chileya, spokesperson for CLM, said the Chinese mining firm had given out 1,000 masks to children in examination classes to four schools in Luanshya mining district in the Copperbelt province of Zambia.

“We are further working with the district administration office to sensitize the masses about COVID-19,” Chileya said.

He said the Chinese mining firm has been conducting community sensitization using public address system.

“We are seriously campaigning against this pandemic. We are also out there in our communities warning people about the deadly virus,” he said.

Patrick Maipambe, District Commissioner of Luanshya, said he was happy with the efforts that corporate organizations such CLM were putting in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is my hope that the disease will be defeated soon. We just need to join our efforts by working with other stakeholders to find solutions,” he said.