The road rehabilitation works by AVIC International, a Chinese firm, have improved the road infrastructure and beauty of towns in most of the districts in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province.

Most of the road networks in the province were in a deplorable state as the infrastructure had not been worked on for decades.

To upgrade the road infrastructure, the Zambian government engaged AVIC to work on the roads in ten districts in the Copperbelt province.

Chingola, Mufulira, Kitwe, Ndola, and Chililabombwe, just to mention but a few are some of the districts whose road infrastructure has been upgraded.

The Chinese firm has executed its obligations in accordance with the expectations of the Zambian people.

Titus Tembo, Chingola Mayor is happy that the roads have been worked on and street lights have been mounted in the newly reconstructed selected road networks.

“Chingola is slowly regaining its lost status as the cleanest town in the country following the rehabilitation of the road network which was in a deplorable state,” he said.

“We are focused as a local authority in the district to regain our lost glory as of the cleanest town in Zambia, and this can only be achieved with improved infrastructure in the district,” he said.

He said the reconstruction of over 67-kilometer stretch in Chingola is testimony enough that the Zambian government was looking forward to improving the living standards of the people.

Echoing the same sentiments, Gift Mushinge, Mufulira Mayor, said that good road infrastructure brings about new investments in any country.

Mushnge said works on the road network have been executed in line with the required specifications.

He commended the Chinese company for the good work that was done on the roads in Mufulira which also included the mounting of street lights.

While, Christophe Kang’ombe, Kitwe Mayor said the local authority is happy with the good road network in the district.

Kang’ombe said Zambia will benefit from Chinese construction companies for the modern standard works being accomplished in the country.

In Ndola district, similar works have been done and Amon Chinsenga, Ndola Mayor said infrastructure is key to national development.

“Slowly, Ndola once a commercial hub in the province is coming back to life because of the good road infrastructure,” he said.

While Andrew Chela who is the Special Assistant for Presidential Projects Monitoring said Copperbelt is one of the provinces that has benefited from road projects such as the Copperbelt 400 road project.

Chela said the Zambian government through President Lungu is committed to working with the Chinese in improving the living standards of Zambians.

“We look forward to strengthening bilateral relations to build on the existing good friendship between China and Zambia,” he said. Enditem