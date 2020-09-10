A Chinese enterprise has left footmarks in Chingola district in the Copperbelt province of Zambia, following the roads works that was constructed in the mining town, a senior local government official has said.

Titus Tembo, Mayor of Chingola said the people of Chingola will live to remember AVIC International Holding Corporation for the rehabilitation of the roads which were in a bad state.

“Right now we even have the camp site-building for AVIC which will be used as a fire brigade department for the councils,” he said.

Tembo said AVIC has left marks in Chingola as a result of the works that will stand a test of time.

He recalled that three contractors that were earlier contracted to work on the roads in Chingola abandoned the works.

“When the Chinese firm AVIC was contracted, there was progress in the rehabilitation of the roads works,” he said.

The Chingola mayor is happy that the bilateral relationship between the two countries keeps on being strengthened further.

John Mwale, a Chingola resident said the face of Chingola has changed as a result of the upgraded road network in the mining town.

Mwale pointed out that with the improved road infrastructure the economy of the mining town is set to improve as investors would like to invest in a developed town for easy communication and transport system.