Chinese firm recruits Kenyan workers for expressway operation ahead of opening

A Chinese firm building Kenya’s Nairobi Expressway, China Roads and Bridges Corporation, has started hiring local workers in readiness for the road’s opening early next year.

According to James Macharia, the cabinet secretary for Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the expressway which is currently about 70 percent complete would be opened for use by March 2022.

Kenyans would be expected to pay to use the 27.1 km road that would be the first toll-way expressway in the east African nation, built under public-private partnership.

The Chinese contractor who will operate the 65 billion shillings (590 million U.S. dollars) road, is seeking to hire 38 workers — 36 toll attendants and two account clerks.

“We seek applicants for the position of toll station attendants who will later be trained to fill in management executive positions in future. The attendants would collect payments from customers and issue receipts, refunds, change, or tickets,” said the firm in a notice to Kenyans on Wednesday.

Similarly, accountants would be expected to carry out financial analysis and reporting and bookkeeping.

The jobs are among the direct benefits Kenyans would reap from the road, besides spending 20 minutes to traverse from south to the west of the capital, a 27.1 km distance the road covers, down from the current two hours due to traffic jams.

About 2,800 Kenyan staff are currently employed by the project out of 3,656, according to the Kenya National Highways Authority. Enditem