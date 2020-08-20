The Zambia-China Economic and Trade Corporation Zone (ZCCZ) will construct a bus shelter and an ablution block in Zambia’s Chambishi township at a total cost of 700,000 Zambian Kwacha (about 37,000 US dollars) to provide shelter for the travelling public, a senior manager has said.

Steven Lindunda, a corporate affairs manager said the ZCCZ is ready to start the work following the construction site handover by the local authority and the company intends to complete the project before the rainy season commences.

He said the firm was committed to supplementing the Zambian government’s efforts to improve the livelihood of the people under its corporate social responsibility agenda.

Rashidah Mulenga, Kalulushi Mayor handed over the construction site to the jointly owned firm by Chinese and Zambian governments.

Mulenga expressed gratitude to an individual who offered the portion of land where the bus shelter and ablution block will be constructed.

She said the bus shelter will not only provide shelter but a decent ablution block for the commuters and address the requests from the residents for a bus shelter in the area.