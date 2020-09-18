A Chinese enterprise Weizen Limited has pledged to train Zambian youths to enable them to become economically independent.

Ireen Tembo, the company executive officer, said the company is also involved in sensitising youths against involving themselves in illicit activities such as excessive beer drinking which may ruin their lives.

“Our firm is interested in training young people in entrepreneurship, this would make them economically self-reliant when they grow up,” she said.

She said it was important to equip young people with relevant skills so that they could contribute to the development of the country by also creating jobs for their fellow youths.

And a Luanshya resident has praised the Chinese firm for its commitment towards improving peoples’ lives in the mining district.

“We are happy as a community for this good gesture to train youths in our community, this is good, we need more investors to emulate the Chinese firm in standing with the youths in national development,” the resident said.

The Chinese company also donated toys to children in the densely populated townships for pre-school children.