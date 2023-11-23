Chinese-funded link road launched at Confucius Institute of Kenyan university

A paved road linking Confucius Institute of Kenyatta University, Kenya’s second oldest university, to other campus buildings, which was funded and constructed by China Wu Yi, was launched Wednesday.

Senior university administrators, faculty members, executives from China Wu Yi Kenya branch and students graced the ribbon cutting and tree planting ceremony to inaugurate the recently completed link road.

Paul Wainaina, Kenyatta University vice-chancellor, said the construction of a link road will ease access to the international language and culture center which hosts Confucius Institute among faculty and students.

According to Wainaina, a partnership with China Wu Yi, which also funded the construction of the Confucius Institute building at Kenyatta University, has reinvigorated Sino-Kenyan academic and cultural ties.

Wainaina said through a partnership with Shandong Normal University, Kenya’s second oldest university has established a vibrant center for teaching Chinese language and culture. “We have had students and staff exchanges, and training. We have staff who have been coming to the institute, paid for by the government of China. They come and teach short courses,” Wainaina said.

He added that local students who have studied basic Chinese language courses have secured opportunities to pursue cream majors like engineering at universities in China.

Luo Zicheng, the deputy general manager of China Wu Yi Kenyan branch, said the construction of Kenyatta University’s international language and culture center alongside the link road has injected vitality into Sino-Kenyan friendship. “I believe this infrastructure has aided the accessibility of this complex and we look forward to future collaboration to strengthen Kenya-China friendship,” Luo said.

Leonard Kisovi, chairman of the board of directors of Kenyatta University’s Confucius Institute, said that now that a paved access road has been completed, the teaching of basic and advanced Mandarin courses will be smooth. Kisovi said the modern Chinese language teaching center has raised the enthusiasm among Kenyan youth keen to improve their proficiency in Mandarin.