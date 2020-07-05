Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, with both sides raising expectations for closer cooperation in various fields.

Ghana is one of the first countries in sub-Saharan Africa establishing diplomatic relations with China, Wang said.

In the past 60 years since the two countries forged diplomatic ties, China-Ghana relations have been steadily advancing with fruitful results achieved in pragmatic cooperation in various fields, close coordination maintained in international affairs, and solidarity and support extended to each other in combating Ebola and COVID-19, Wang said.

Wang said he is willing to work with Botchway to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and outcomes achieved at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, and lift the friendly and cooperative relations between China and Ghana to a new level.

For her part, Botchway said, over the past 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, high-level exchanges, economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries have been continuously deepened, and their cooperation has been strengthened through the joint construction of the Belt and Road and the FOCAC framework, which have yielded remarkable results.

She expressed gratitude for China’s help with Ghana’s development over the years, as well as for China’s valuable support for and aid to the country’s efforts against the novel coronavirus.

Botchway said she expects close cooperation with Wang to deepen bilateral relations so as to promote global peace, security and sustainable development. Enditem

