Chinese have started opening up their businesses in various economic sectors in Mufulira district in Zambia, a senior civil leader has said.

Gift Mushinge, Mayor of Mufulira said the coming in of Chinese entrepreneurs, in the district will supplement Zambian government efforts on job creation.

“Previously we had no Chinese business and companies here in Mufulira, we are happy that we have seen increased investment by Chinese entrepreneurs,” he said.

He said Mufulira was one of the districts in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province that was marketed at the Copperbelt Expo that was held in 2018 in Ndola as an investment destination.

Mushinge said the inflow of Chinese investment will play a role in the economic growth of the country.

“We are happy as a district for witnessing Chinese entrepreneurs who are now part of the community in Mufulira district,” he said.

And Jospeh Malama a resident of Mufulira said with increased investment from Chinese there will be an exchange of culture between the two peoples.

Malama said Zambia will continue to be a good friend of China especially this time when the countries were faced with the challenges of COVID-19.

He called on Zambian government to lure more Chinese investments in all parts of the country as a way of benefiting from skills transfer.

“Rural areas should also be opened up for Chinese investments especially in agricultural activities to help strengthen the national food basket,” he said. Enditem