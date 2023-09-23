Chinese joins Ghanaians to honour Ghana’s founding president

The Chinese in Ghana joined their Ghanaian counterparts on Thursday to commemorate Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, honoring Ghana’s founding president.

Led by the Ghana-China Friendship Association (GHACHIFA), participants gathered at the recently revitalized Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in the capital, where they laid wreaths at the late president’s tomb. They also celebrated his visionary leadership in the struggle for Ghana’s liberation and his far-sighted efforts in fostering bilateral relations between Ghana and China.

Chairman of GHACHIFA Anani Demuyakor lauded Nkrumah for his leadership in the fight for the liberation of Ghana. He also praised Nkrumah for leading Ghana to establish bilateral relations with China, which has been beneficial to Ghana and Africa.

Benjamin Anyagre, general secretary of GHACHIFA, said one of the remarkable things about Nkrumah is that his vision for Africa and the world had outlived him and was still relevant in global issues.

“We have seen so many new buildings, roads and interchanges built by the Chinese people for Ghana. The friendship between Ghana and China shall continue for the benefit of both peoples,” said Yang Weiqiang, deputy general secretary of GHACHIFA.

Nkrumah was born on Sept. 21, 1909, and the government of Ghana declared the day a statutory national holiday in his memory. Having led Ghana to independence in 1957, Nkrumah inspired other African nations to liberate themselves from the shackles of colonialism.