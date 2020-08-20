The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,346, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Jiangxi, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,148 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 198 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.