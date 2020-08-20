No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
A total of seven confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Wednesday, the commission said in its daily report.
No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.
