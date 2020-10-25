Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages with Malian Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Zeini Moulaye, marking the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Noting in his message that Mali was one of the first sub-Saharan African countries to have established diplomatic ties with China, Wang said the two sides have always treated each other with sincerity, helped each other and coordinated closely in international and regional affairs in the past 60 years.

In the fight against COVID-19, the people of the two countries stand firmly with each other to overcome difficulties together, Wang added.

The Chinese diplomat said he stands ready to work with Moulaye to implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit and the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19, and to push for greater development of China-Mali friendly cooperative relations.

For his part, Moulaye noted that the two countries enjoy a profound traditional friendship and bilateral relations have been developing smoothly over the past 60 years, adding that the Malian side firmly believes that its ties with China will be closer in the future.

Mali will continue firmly supporting China in safeguarding its national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, Moulaye said, adding that he stands ready to work with Wang to further strengthen the two countries’ friendly cooperative relations.