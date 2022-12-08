Chinese manufacturers participate in South African expo

More than 70 Chinese manufacturers are exhibiting at the first South Africa International Industrial Expo, looking for partners to do trade within the country and in the African continent.

The expo kicked off in Johannesburg on Monday and will end on Wednesday. The Chinese companies are exhibiting products including agricultural machinery, automobile, motorcycle parts and accessories, computerized numerical control machinery, construction machinery, medicine, industrial equipment and components, as well as power equipment.

The Chinese companies are bringing quality products to the doorsteps of the South African and African companies to do trade, said Yousuf Fa, general manager of Golden Bridge Expo South Africa, during the official opening of the exhibition.

“After the three-day event, all samples from exhibitors will be shifted to the Golden Bridge Expo’s warehouse which can provide long-term displaying to all South African business people. It is conducive to shortening the delivery time of products and improving trade efficiency. It does provide local buyers with convenience in trade links such as sample check and transportation,” said Fa.

Cumisa Majavu, information officer at the Seda Johannesburg branch, encouraged the South African business community to interact with the Chinese manufacturers and make deals. “We are encouraging entrepreneurs to ensure they utilize the opportunity to modernize the industrial sector.”

Bongani Boloyi, former executive mayor of Midvaal local municipality, said the South African business community should work together with their Chinese counterpart to industrialize the country, adding that South Africa can work with China to close the digital divide. Enditem