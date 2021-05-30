By Zhang Fan

China’s super-large market and huge consumer demand are attracting wide attention as economic recovery keeps accelerating in the country.

China’s reviving consumer demand, which creates a vast market space for the rest of the world, is an important part of the rare opportunities created by the country’s development.

The Chinese market is still actively opening to the world. Earlier this month, the first China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) was held in Haikou, south China’s Hainan province, where 2,628 consumer brands from 70 countries and regions displayed their products in an 80,000-square meter space.

The grand event manifested the vitality of the Chinese economy, as well as the appeal of the Chinese market, offering countless business opportunities for global enterprises.

At the exhibition, Switzerland displayed the splendid sceneries of the Alps and sophisticated Swiss commodities, while seafood from South Pacific Ocean, Spanish ham, and fresh fruits from Australia’s Tasmania were also brought to the visitors at the Fashion Life Exhibition Hall. At the exhibition area of central China’s Hubei province, what were displayed included not only food and drinks, but also smart technologies and intangible cultural heritage items.

Apart from the CICPE, a series of other grand economic and trade fairs were and will be held in China, including the 129th session of the Canton Fair, the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services, and the fourth China International Import Expo.

They represent China’s efforts to build platforms of win-win cooperation, sending a clear signal of the country to further expand opening up and demonstrating its sincere hope to share opportunities with the rest of the world.

The CICPE, as China’s first national expo focusing on consumer products, will surely become another calling card of the country’s opening-up. With concrete actions, China is proving to the world that its door will never be closed, and will only open still wider.

These grand expos, targeting both domestic and international enterprises, not only contribute to China’s further opening up, but also offer a window into the country’s economic development for the rest of the world.

Futuristic products are always favored by visitors attending these events, while commodities showcasing innovation and cultural elegance are also closely followed. Such high-quality consumer demand mirrors the upgrading of China’s consumption structure, as well as the country’s high-quality economic development.

Besides a super-large market made up by a population of 1.4 billion, China’s economic development boasts huge potential of consumption restructuring and consumer demand upgrades, which will surely drive the development of emerging industries and new forms of businesses.

As China and the rest of the world are intertwined closer, it has become easier for Chinese consumers to shop the world at home.

China’s consumption potential is not only bringing more business opportunities for global market players, but also satisfying the growing needs of consumers around the world and making their life better.

The Chinese market is an opportunity for the world and will infuse strong vitality into global economic recovery.

Sharing opportunities, China hopes to work with the rest of the world to create a brighter future. It is improving both its products and services, and reinforcing its status as a “world factory” and “world market.”

The country’s vitality will pave new paths for and make new contributions to the high-quality development of global trade and investment.