Chinese medical team continues to promote magic of TCM therapy in Namibia

The Chinese medical team in Namibia continued to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and therapy as more than 50 staff members of the United Nations (UN) in Namibia got introduced and experienced various TCM techniques at the UN Namibia headquarters in Windhoek, capital of Namibia.

Currently handling more than 40 to 50 patients daily at the TCM Clinic at the Katutura hospital in Windhoek, the team on Tuesday took time off to share the magic and benefits of TCM with staff members of the UN Namibia, who were celebrating the UN Staff Day, which is a tradition that began in 1953 and a festival for all staff around the globe.

“This opportunity that was presented to us gave us the chance to further spread the magical benefits and knowledge of TCM to those who did not know about it,” Chinese team leader Zhou Haijiang told Xinhua.

At the event, Zhou and his team had the opportunity to also perform therapies that included acupuncture, massotherapy, and cupping, as well as introduce eight Chinese fitness skills which can be practiced easily anywhere in one’s own space.

“The techniques that we use in TCM have no side effects and they often prove to be beneficial in comparison to Western Medicine,” he said while administering acupuncture to a sitting volunteer.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Namibia Sen Pang, who was ecstatic about the whole experience, said the celebrations were a chance for staff to have a pause from work, come together as friends and enjoy the wonderful diversity.

“While we spare no efforts to support the Namibian government to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), we also need to achieve SDG3 for ourselves and our families: Good Health and Well-being. The staff well-being of the UN agencies has always been on my priority list, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pang. “I am privileged to have my compatriots the Chinese medical team to the UN house with us. Just as we address cross-cutting economic challenges in a coordinative way, TCM treats the human body through a holistic approach.”

Following a soothing massage from the Chinese team, UN Resident Coordinator Office member Christophine Iyambo told Xinhua that her experience was very interesting as she was a bit tense.

“The massage made me relax, even though it was short,” she said, adding that she will go to the TCM clinic for further therapy.

Equally impressed, Justa Kurz, also a staff, said despite being hesitant at first, she had her first experience with acupuncture on her arm. “It was quite a nice experience. I didn’t feel anything. After the needles were in, there was a little bit of tingling in my body, but no other effects or pain and I feel good actually. Thank you,” she said.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the UN Resident Coordinator Zhang Junjie said while the UN through its specialized agencies, funds, and programs works in collaboration with the Namibian government toward ending poverty, reduction of inequality and a path toward sustainable development, the Chinese medical team’s work is also similar as it compliments some of UN goals in particular SDG3.

China has sent a total of 14 medical teams to Namibia since 1996. The medical teams have been committed to assisting the health sector in Namibia while maintaining a friendship between the two countries. The next medical team is expected to commence in the next four months after the current batch finishes off. Enditem