Chinese medical team donates equipment to Cameroon hospital

The Chinese medical team in Cameroon donated a batch of ophthalmological and stomatological materials to the Gynaecological-Obstetric and Pediatric Hospital of Yaounde (HGOPY) here on Monday.

Six large boxes of 55 kinds of ophthalmology, stomatology and acupuncture medical materials were handed over to the hospital at the donation ceremony.

“Since 1975, China has sent 21 medical teams to Cameroon to help improve its medical service level,” said Tian Yuan, head of the Chinese medical team at the ceremony, adding that “We will continue to promote exchanges in the medical field between the two countries.”

Director of the HGOPY Robinson Enow thanked the Chinese donation, saying that these materials were necessary for the upgrading of the hospital’s technical platform and the improvement of the working conditions of medical staff.

“Today through the donation, the long and fruitful China-Cameroon friendship is celebrated at HGOPY,” he said. Enditem