Chinese medical team hailed in Ghana

The Ghana-China Friendship Association presented a citation of honor to the 10th batch of the Chinese medical team to Ghana for its contribution to the West African country’s health sector on Wednesday, a day before the Chinese Doctor’s Day.

Benjamin Anyagre, General Secretary of the association, said at the presentation that the citation is a manifestation of their appreciation for the team’s efforts in helping Ghanaians.

He said the Chinese doctors not only demonstrate their dedication to humanitarian aid in Ghana but bring valuable experience to their counterparts, especially in combating the COVID-19, which vastly benefit Ghana.

“They have proven that they are ready to help mankind, they have demonstrated it to us,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to the association, Zhuang Shaohui, chief of the Chinese medical team, told Xinhua that the team, which consists of many top-notch doctors in various fields, has treated more than 2,000 Ghanaian patients since the beginning of the year.

“Despite a lack of medicine and equipment here, we completed many complicated surgeries and helped save many patients that are critically ill,” said Zhuang.

She said that through daily medical practice, the team members also shared lots of experiences with their Ghanaian counterparts, which helped boost their capacities for conducting sophisticated operations.

Over the years, China has dispatched 10 medical teams to Ghana, which significantly helped boost its health sector. Enditem