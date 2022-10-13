Chinese medical team offers free clinic services to rural residents in Malawi

The Chinese medical team (CMT) working in Malawi’s two referral health facilities, Kamuzu Central Hospital and Mzuzu Central Hospital, offered free clinic services to residents of a village near Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, on Wednesday.

The team also donated a batch of epidemic-prevention materials and daily necessities to local residents on behalf of the Chinese government.

Dr. Zhong Hongping, leader of the 17-member Chinese medical team, said that the day-long free clinic was in response to a call from the China National Health Commission to carry out free medical visits for the people of African countries.

Among other services, the CMT provided basic physical examinations for the residents, and also made some medical suggestions, prescriptions and treatment to those in need of any such help.

“Through these activities, we hope we can further promote the people-to-people bond between China and Malawi and make positive contributions to the construction of a healthy community,” said Zhong.

The residents thronged the clinic place, some coming from as far as 10 km away, to get examined, or treated by the Chinese medical practitioners.

In July, the CMT also donated to the two referral health facilities a batch of medical supplies.

Since 2008, the Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Malawi and the current team is the 9th.

The CMT supports the two central hospitals in such areas as internal medicine, surgical, pediatrics, obstetrics, anesthesiology and radiology. Enditem