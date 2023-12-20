Chinese medical team train doctors in Mozambique

The Chinese medical team on Tuesday completed the training of 17 Mozambican doctors in the field of laparoscopy and intelligent simulation in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

Mouzinho Saide, the director general of Maputo Central Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the southeast African country, praised the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team for using intelligent simulation to help the training of healthcare professionals in Mozambique in a comprehensive way.

Zhang Hao, the head of the Chinese medical team, praised the graduates for their commitment and effort.

“In addition to training healthcare professionals, we have also installed the first laparoscopy and intelligent simulation training center between Maputo Central Hospital and West China Hospital of Sichuan University,” Zhang said.

“This is a huge step, which will allow us to improve the quality of care, reduce hospitalization time, improve recovery capacity, and bring gains to our hospital and the country,” said Saide.

Saide said the country will soon welcome the 25th Chinese medical team, adding that each Chinese medical team brings innovations and new activities to Mozambique.