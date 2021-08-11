Chinese national arrested for attempted murder

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old Chinese national -Luo Chuan – on August 9, 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, abetment of attempted murder and duty to prevent Felony.

Luo Chuan was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a fellow Chinese national, – Xu Rongsheng 33-year-old by Jiang Yongshong, 49-year-old, also a Chinese and the main suspect in the case at a Casino in Community Six, Tema.

According to Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Regional Crime Officer, Tema Police Command who briefed the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Wednesday said the main suspect, is currently on the run.

He said the main suspect Jiang is alleged to have on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, shot at the victim three times without provocation at the premises of a Casino at Community Six and absconded in a black 4×4 Lexus with Registration No. GT 9555-15 being driven by Luo now in custody.

Supt Otuo Acheampong explained that upon receiving a report and after initial enquiries, the police traced the getaway vehicle to Aristocrat Casino at Community Eleven, Tema on Saturday, August 7, 2021, where the vehicle was impounded and arrested a suspect with the keys to the said vehicle.

He said further investigations led to the arrest of the driver of the said vehicle at his hideout in Tema and has since been arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and remanded into Police custody to reappear on August 25, 2021.

“Unrelenting efforts are still underway to apprehend the main suspect who is on the run with a gun in his possession to face the full rigours of the Law,” Supt. Otuo Acheampong noted.

He also called on the public to call Tema Regional Police Command on emergency numbers: +233291206472 or +233542719093 around the clock with any information leading to the arrest of the main suspect.