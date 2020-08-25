Police from the provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou in southwest China have jointly busted a major drug trafficking ring, arresting 32 suspects and seizing 68.6 kg of drugs, local authorities said on Tuesday.

After receiving a tip-off in early July that drug dealers had smuggled a batch of drugs from abroad to Ruili City, Yunnan, and planned to traffic drugs to Guizhou for sale via Kunming City, police in both provinces formed a task force to jointly investigate the case.

On July 24, police seized 29.6 kg of heroin in Kunming, with 30 suspects from Yunnan and Guizhou apprehended. They then caught two suspects from Myanmar who were transporting drugs in Ruili on Sunday, seizing 115 pieces of heroin weighing 39 kg from the electric vehicle driven by the suspects.

With the bust, a cross-border drug supply chain has been successfully severed, according to local police.

Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan, bordering the Golden Triangle, is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime.