Chinese Police Boss holds meeting with South Africa and Others

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with guests from South Africa, Suriname, Nigeria and Pakistan, who are here to attend the 2023 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, East China’s Jiangsu Province, on Thursday.

When meeting with South African police minister Bheki Cele, Wang said that China is ready to work with South Africa to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain the momentum of friendly exchanges, promote cooperation mechanism at all levels, strengthen cooperation in law enforcement capacity building, and make greater contributions to the development of China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era.

Cele said he is willing to actively promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the two sides and strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation between South Africa and China.

When meeting with Surinamese justice and police minister Kenneth Amoksi, Wang highly appreciated Suriname’s adherence to the one-China principle and hopes to strengthen personnel exchanges, deepen collaboration in security for the Belt and Road, combating transnational crimes and law enforcement capacity building, and push for new achievements in China-Suriname strategic cooperative partnership.

Amoksi expressed willingness to continue to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with China, and to jointly cope with risks and challenges.

When meeting with Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of the national police force of Nigeria, Wang said that China is willing to work with the Nigerian side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen personnel exchanges and mechanism building, severely crack down on crimes against Chinese citizens in Nigeria, raise the level of cooperation in investigation, fugitive tracking and law enforcement capacity building, and advance the development of China-Nigeria strategic partnership to a deeper and higher level.

Egbetokun expressed willingness to actively and effectively implement the consensus reached between the two countries and deepen cooperation in law enforcement and security.

When meeting with Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Pakistan’s former minister for narcotics control, Wang expressed the hope that the two sides will coordinate development and security, deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, and jointly contribute to promoting the development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and speeding up the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

Bugti said that Pakistan is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with China and actively promote the steady and healthy development of Pakistan-China relations.