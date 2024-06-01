Chinese Premier Extends Congratulations to Chad’s New Prime Minister

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Allamaye Halina on his taking office as the new prime minister of Chad.

In his message, Li said that in recent years, under the care and guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, China-Chad relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, with deepening political mutual trust, steady progress of cooperation in various fields, and closer international coordination.

Li said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of China-Chad relations, adding that he stands ready to work with Halina to deepen political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, and push for new achievements in the friendly relations between the two countries.