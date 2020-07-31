Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

Cai Ge has been appointed ambassador to the State of Eritrea, replacing Yang Zigang.

Ren Yisheng has been appointed ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, replacing Fu Jijun.

Dai Bing has been appointed deputy permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations, replacing Wu Haitao.

Geng Shuang has been appointed deputy permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations. Enditem

Advertisements

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.