Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

Cai Ge has been appointed ambassador to the State of Eritrea, replacing Yang Zigang.

Ren Yisheng has been appointed ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, replacing Fu Jijun.

Dai Bing has been appointed deputy permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations, replacing Wu Haitao.

Geng Shuang has been appointed deputy permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations. Enditem

Advertisements