Chinese president assigns new ambassadors to 7 countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision from the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, according to a statement from China’s top legislature on Friday.

Shen Minjuan was appointed ambassador to Mongolia, replacing Chai Wenrui.

Wang Wenli was appointed ambassador to Timor-Leste, replacing Xiao Jianguo.

Li Yan was appointed ambassador to the Republic of the Congo, replacing Ma Fulin.

Yin Chengwu was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, replacing Ren Yisheng.

Cai Ge was appointed ambassador to Slovakia, replacing Sun Lijie.

Li Ming was appointed ambassador to Serbia, replacing Chen Bo.

Yao Jing was appointed ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra as well, replacing Wu Haitao.