A woman works at a silk reeling workshop of Guangxi Jingxi Xinsheng Cocoon Silk Technology Co., Ltd. in Jingxi county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 3, 2020. Zhao Jingwu/People’s Daily Online
A woman works at a silk reeling workshop of Guangxi Jingxi Xinsheng Cocoon Silk Technology Co., Ltd. in Jingxi county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 3, 2020. Zhao Jingwu/People’s Daily Online

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed continuing to advance the development of science and technology to a deeper and broader level.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the comments at a symposium attended by scientists in Beijing.

Xi said the scientific and technological development must target the global science frontiers, serve the main economic battlefield, strive to fulfill significant needs of the country and benefit people’s lives and health.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.