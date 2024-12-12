Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates John Mahama Following His Election as President-elect of Ghana

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated John Dramani Mahama on his election as President-elect of the 4th Republic of Ghana in the 2024 December elections.

In a formal message, President Xi highlighted the importance he places on the development of China-Ghana relations, underscoring Ghana’s status as one of the first countries in sub-Saharan Africa to establish diplomatic ties with China. He noted that the two nations have enjoyed a long and rich history of friendship, which has continued to strengthen over the years.

Xi Jinping expressed his readiness to collaborate with the newly elected President to further enhance political mutual trust between China and Ghana. He emphasized his commitment to advancing the China-Ghana strategic partnership and bringing increased benefits to both countries.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1960, shortly after Ghana became a republic, the two nations have supported each other in various aspects, with Ghana providing diplomatic support to China and China offering significant material support for Ghana’s development.