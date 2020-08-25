Chinese researchers have developed a more targeted approach to control fall armyworm by using drones to spray a new kind of granular pesticide, according to the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

Fall armyworm larvae usually live deep inside corn leaves, making it difficult for liquid pesticides to reach through traditional spraying methods.

Researchers from the Institute of Plant Protection under the CAAS developed a kind of granular pesticide that can fit into the structure of corn leaves and drop directly into the plant section where fall armyworm larvae live.

The granular pesticide, with each particle having a diameter of 0.3 to 0.5 mm, can be sprayed using drones. Field experiments showed that spraying granular pesticides is more effective than spraying traditional liquid pesticides.

The institute has signed a cooperation agreement with relevant biotechnology companies to improve the manufacturing technique and spraying technologies of the granular pesticide, in order to promote large-scale application, according to the CAAS.