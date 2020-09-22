The Zambia Cooperation Federation (ZCF) in conjunction with the country’s Rural Electrification Authority (REA) will embark on electrification of rural and peri-urban areas using energy from the solar milling plants that have been funded and constructed by a Chinese contractor, a Cooperation’s senior official has said.

Chinese contractor Shandong Dejian Group has been faithful in executing its mandate and has completed the construction of 3,500 solar-powered hammer mills across Zambia.

Bright Mapipo president for ZCF said the two institutions have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding on electrification of 30 housing units per a solar milling plant.

Mapipo said the Chinese contractor has also completed the construction of provincial centres for hammer mill operators, warehouse for spare parts and installation of hammer mills.

He said the building of provincial training centres is part of the package by the Shandong contractor to ensure that locals are able to man the milling facilities and as part of skills transfer.

Mapipo said there are over 3,500 solar milling plants that have been constructed countrywide at a cost of 200 million U.S. dollars.

“The solar milling plants facilities have enough energy to also electrify about 30 houses within the surrounding areas,” he said.

According to Mapipo, 121 solar milling plants have been vandalized in the Copperbelt Province.

“The vandalized solar milling plants will be repaired through a Chinese insurance firm,” he said.

Mapipo said that the Chinese have constructed the milling plants according to the specification of Zambian government.

He said some solar milling plants were operational, adding that once the storing of maize is in full capacity the facilities will be able to supply cheap maize flour (mealie meal) on the Zambian market.

“A lot of small scale farmers will benefit from the solar-powered milling plants through the supply of maize to Zambia Cooperative Federation,” he said.

Mapipo said the cooperation will continue working with Chinese experts in infrastructure development for increased economic growth in the country.