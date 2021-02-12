As part of the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) celebrations, a quiz and video competition organized by Confucius Institute of Makerere University and the Chinese Embassy here kicked off on Thursday.

Xia Zhuoqiong, director of the institute, told Xinhua by telephone that the quiz is held under the theme “Chinese New Year customs I know”.

Xia said the video competition is held under the theme “happy Chinese New Year in my eyes”.

Participants will be required to send a 2-5 minutes video that has to be in English, but sub-titled in Chinese and English.

The prizes under both categories include a certificate, an English book on both themes and a gift hamper worth 100,000 shillings (about 27.4 U.S. dollars).

The winner’s names are announced on the second day on both the Twitter accounts of the embassy and Confucius institute.

The competition will run from Feb. 11-20. Enditem