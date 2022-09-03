Chinese tech to spur solar energy uptake in Kenya – business leader

Kenya’s business community said Friday that it will tap Chinese technology in order to accelerate its uptake of solar energy.

Julius Opio, Chairman of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Nairobi County told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya that China has been identified as a partner for high-quality affordable equipment for the production of renewable energy.

“The initiative will see light industries and commercial enterprises adopt solar energy in order to reduce Kenya’s carbon footprint,” Opio said during an agro-expo.

Opio said that Kenya’s business community is keen to play a role to ensure that the country meets its commitment to the Paris climate agreement on reducing greenhouse emissions.

He added that reliance on Chinese solar production technology will enable Kenya to tap into its abundant sunshine resources.

Opio observed that the adoption of renewable energy by Kenya’s enterprises is also expected to boost the competitiveness of Kenyan-made goods.

"Kenya currently has a high cost of electricity which is passed on by manufacturers to its clients," he revealed.