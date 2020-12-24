Chinese technology is playing a critical role in modernizing Kenya’s housing sector, the industry said on Tuesday.

Daniel Mugendi, chairman of Nairobi-based Cytonn Investments told Xinhua in Nairobi that the entry of Chinese construction firms into the Kenyan market has improved the standards of the real estate sector.

“Chinese firms use modern technology to build affordable houses which increases Kenyans’ access to modern houses,” Mugendi said when Cytonn Real Estate handed over 120 housing units of Alma Phase III, a comprehensive lifestyle masterpiece project to owners.

Mugendi, who is also the vice chancellor, University of Embu said the contractor of the Alma Development is China National Aero Technology International Engineering Corporation (CATIC).

He said that CATIC has worked with a lot of dedication and delivered high-quality houses as compared to other real estate projects in Kenya at an affordable cost.

He added that Chinese firms have developed networks with manufacturers of construction materials which enable them to build infrastructure projects at competitive prices.

Mugendi noted that Chinese contractors have had a positive impact on Kenya’s real estate sector and are playing an important role in reducing the housing deficit.

He added that most of the major infrastructure projects undertaken by the government are constructed by Chinese firms that are able to complete complicated engineering tasks on schedule.

Mugendi urged local contractors to learn skills and technologies from their Chinese peers to enable them to attain expertise to compete for construction projects undertaken by public and private sectors. Enditem