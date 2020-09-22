Following are the selected results of the men’s singles at the Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) Tour held in central China’s city of Changsha on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Second round

1-Zhang Zhizhen bt Xu Shuai, 6-3, 6-0

2-Li Zhe bt Wang Qiulin, 6-1, 6-2

3-Bai Yan bt Huang Haoyuan, 6-0, 6-2

4-Wu Di bt Zheng Weiqiang, 1-6, 7-6, 10-8

14-Wu Yibing bt Wang Xiaofei, 6-3, 6-2

