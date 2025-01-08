Chinese Yuan Faces Continued Pressure Amid Strong U.S. Economic Data and Rising Yields

The Chinese yuan is likely to remain under pressure against the U.S. dollar, potentially staying near its 2023 low.

This follows a series of robust economic reports from the U.S., which have fueled expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

The U.S. services sector showed significant growth in December, with business activity accelerating beyond expectations and price levels reaching their highest point since early 2023. Additionally, November’s job openings surged by 259,000 to 8.098 million, surpassing forecasts and hitting a six-month high.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields have been on the rise, with the 10-year yields approaching 4.7%, their highest level since April 2024. This surge has provided further support for the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, Chinese government 10-year bond yields have continued to decline, deepening the yield differential between the U.S. and China. This widening gap further intensifies the yuan’s weakness.

As market participants prepare for today’s economic data releases, including ADP Employment Change, Initial Jobless Claims, and FOMC minutes, attention will be focused on signs of a healthy labor market. If these data points suggest a delay in the Fed’s anticipated easing cycle, the dollar’s strength could be sustained. Additionally, the upcoming inauguration of former President Donald Trump may add a layer of uncertainty to the markets, with potential safe-haven flows benefiting the dollar and further pressuring the yuan.