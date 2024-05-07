Chipper Cash returns to business after a brief pause in operations

Chipper Cash, a pan-African fintech startup, has resumed operations in the US after a two-month pause, and after a restructuring exercise that saw the company remove all US and UK roles, focusing its staff presence on Africa. Now, US-based customers can once again send money to friends and family in Chipper Cash’s African markets in Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The company said in a statement that its “optimized account top-up experience now provides customers with dedicated bank account details. Sending money family and friends across Africa has never been easier.”

Chipper has also asked customers to update the Chipper app on Apple app store and Google Play to effect the changes.

A year ago, Chipper Cash launched operations in the US and secured money transmitter licenses in all 50 states in the country. Connor Headrick Chief of Staff, said that “these 40 licenses, in addition to the 15 we hold across the continent, further strengthens our global licensing portfolio to 55 licenses worldwide and is a testament to our global reach and commitment to regulatory compliance,”

The push to expand its services was however halted in January when an unspecified banking partnership fell through, forcing Chipper Cash to pause its US money transfer services.

With over $305 million raised in funding across 6 rounds led by Ribbit Capital and Bezos Expeditions, Chipper told TechCabal that it has 5 million verified users, with 1.4 million customers actively using the platform every quarter.