Chirano Gold Mines Company Limited has presented a total of 6,736 mathematical sets to the Sefwi- Wiawso and Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai education directorates to be distributed to final year students who will be writing their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) this year.

The Sefwi-Waiwso Education directorate received 3,236 pieces, while the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai directorate had 3,500 mathematical sets.

Mr Thomas Nuako Dankwaa, Human Resource Manager of the Company said, the donation formed part of the company’s support to final year students in their examination.

He said the company had earlier provided educational infrastructure, sponsored vacation classes and given skill training programmes in its catchment all in a bid to build the human resource base of their area of operations.

He encouraged candidates to do away with fear and examination malpractices in order to pass the examination.

Madam Mercy Dansowaa, Human Resource Manager at Waiwso Education Directorate who received the items on behalf of the two directorates, commended the company for the gesture since according to her, most pupils in the area normally went to examination centres without mathematical sets.

She said the items came at the right time and promised to distribute them to all final year students in the two districts.

The Human Resource Manager asked other organizations in the area to emulate the gesture of the Chirano Gold Mines.