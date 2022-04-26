Chirano mine to go up for sale

Kinross Gold Corporation has announced that it had entered into a sale agreement with Asante Gold Corporation to sell its 90 per cent interest in the Chirano mine in Ghana.

The 90 per cent interest sale is said to be going for a total consideration of $225 million in cash and shares.

Kinross Gold Corporation announced this in a news release issued in Toronto, Canada and sighted by the Ghana News Agency.

The news release said “The Ghanaian government has a 10 per cent carried interest in Chirano. Upon closing of the transaction, Kinross will receive $115 million in cash. Kinross will also receive a few Asante common shares having a value of $50 million based on the 30-day volume-weighted average price of Asante common shares prior to closing, provided that the issuance of Asante common shares will not result in Kinross exceeding a 9.9% ownership in Asante.”

It said “Kinross will also receive a total deferred payment of $60 million in cash, with 50 per cent payable on the first anniversary of closing and the other 50 per cent payable on the second anniversary of closing. If the 9.9 per cent share ownership limit is reached, the remainder of the $50 million will be paid by increasing the deferred cash payments in equal portions. The Company has agreed that it will hold its Asante common shares for at least 12 months following the closing of the transaction.”

It said “The transaction is expected to be completed on or around May 31, 2022. The Government of Ghana has issued a “letter of no objection” regarding the change of control.”

The news release said “Chirano represented approximately 3 per cent of Kinross’ total mineral reserve estimates as of year-end 2021. With the expected close of the transaction, Kinross will have no assets or interests in Ghana.”

It said, “Kinross expects to update its 2022 and three-year guidance reflecting the recently announced pending sales of its assets in Russia and Ghana, as well as provide additional commentary regarding the sale transactions, as part of its upcoming Q1 2022 results disclosures.”

It said “Treadstone Resource Partners and Scotiabank are acting as financial advisors to Kinross, with Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP acting as legal advisor, for the transaction.”

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada.