Chiropractic Adjustments: No Medication, No Surgery – approach to seamless healthcare

Not every health condition will require a patient ending up at the theatre or pharmacy shop, but a few crispy, crunchy, and explosive cracks are required to restore the human body to normal life.

Joseph, a client of chiropractic adjustment, who suffered medical problems without finding solutions finally gained relief after an introduction to the practice.

The client suffered from perennial excruciating back pain that took him to many hospitals and teaching facilities and undergoing many x-rays, but the agonizing pain persisted until Joseph met a chiropractor, who became a saviour.

‘The economic rundown was another sickness by itself,’ Joseph narrated, when an adjustment was a short distance away.

These cracks are usually called chiropractic adjustments, performed by professionally trained medical practitioners known as Doctor of Chiropractic.

What is Chiropractic Adjustment

Chiropractic adjustments according to the Mayo Clinic, is a procedure in which trained specialists (chiropractors) use their hands or a small instrument to apply a controlled, sudden force to a spinal joint.

The goal of this procedure, also known as spinal manipulation, is to improve spinal motion and improve the body’s physical function.

‘Chiropractic’ comes from two Greek words; cheir (hand) and praktos (done) that is “done by hand.”

Manual healing methods can be traced back to ancient times; however, it was not until the late 19th century that the chiropractic profession in the United States began to take shape.

Daniel David Palmer is widely credited with giving the first chiropractic adjustment in 1895 and known to establish the first chiropractic school in 1897 in Davenport, Iowa.

Chiropractic services in Ghana

The writer came across these adjustments on Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram, which are addictive in nature especially how patients give sighs of relief after their adjustment sessions.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reached out to some chiropractors in Ghana via mail for their responses and patients who experienced adjustments.

Dr Afua Adjei-Kwayisi, a Doctor of Chiropractic and a member of the Ghana Medical Association for the past 12 years, pursued the chiropractic profession in the United States and been practicing for seven years to help bridge that gap in the healthcare system due to the burden of Neuromuscular skeletal issues in Ghana.

She is the Lead Clinician at the Oak Wellness Hub, which offers other rehab services like physiotherapy, aqua therapy, massage services and geriatric rehabilitation in Accra for the past three years.

Dr Adjei-Kwayisi said the chiropractic healthcare delivery in Ghana had existed for more than 25 years, however “its acceptance by other health disciplines and of course, the ever-increasing prevalence of unregulated quacks has dimmed the light on the existence of the profession and technique.”

“There are only about 20 qualified Doctor of Chiropractic in Ghana presently. So, it is not common, and the public must be careful who they go to.”

She said it was her goal to increase public awareness, to firstly understand what chiropractic care had to offer and secondly be well-informed, when making the choice to seek this type of care.

“Then again, what Chiropractic is well known for, is it is NO- MEDICATION (DRUG), NO SURGERY approach to healthcare. I will encourage people to equally embrace this approach and only take in pain killers, where necessary.”

Dr Adjei-Kwayisi said a chiropractic adjustment was not a stand-alone service but involved a consult, examination before the adjustments, adding that “it is erroneous to view it in likeness to a massage hence a chiropractic visit may range between GH₵400 to GH₵1000.

Chiropractic services in Volta region

Dr Charles Jhessim, a Doctor of Chiropractic since 2013 and practising for more than nine years, owns the first and only chiropractic facility; Vitalis Chiropractic & Wellness Centre in Ho, the regional capital established in August 2018.

He said although the patronage was good as people were always happy to come, there was need for public awareness for them to know, where they could receive safe, non-invasive, and natural care for their spine and nerve system.

He said the frequency of visiting the chiropractor for adjustments varied depending on the individual situation including their lifestyles, health situations, and stress levels.

He revealed reports of some individual charlatans, who had been pretending to be chiropractors and deceiving the public and advised that people be more careful.

Dr Jhessim urged people to do more due diligence in finding out about who they go to and gave their spines to be worked on otherwise they could unfortunately cause harm.

“All the real chiropractors in Ghana have been properly trained in world recognised chiropractic colleges in America and Europe.”

Experiences of patients

Most people who have received chiropractic adjustments globally are movie stars, musicians, children, clergy, pregnant women, the aged, students and chiropractors themselves.

Some of them in Ghana who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, commended the spectacular and professional works of Dr Adjei-Kwayisi and Dr Jhessim while they said they had recommended and will recommend chiropractic adjustments to others.

Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Board Chairman, National Peace Council, said he knew about chiropractic practice while studying in USA and had to see Dr Adjei-Kwayisi, when he had a lower back pain that needed an immediate attention.

He said the service received was helpful and would recommend chiropractic service as an alternative form of medical treatment especially if the one providing the service was a trained and qualified chiropractor.

Rev Dr Adu-Gyamfi said it would be good for some medical practitioners to consider specializing in chiropractic practice to offer the services to the public as an alternative to orthodox medicine where necessary.

Mr Joseph Obu, former Country Director of Operations, DHL, said his friend recommended chiropractic adjustment because of an excruciating lower back pain he suffered from and despite medication, the pain was still persistent but after visiting Dr Adjei-Kwayisi, there was a sense of relief and he felt far better.

He said the treatment was without medication, but few workouts, massages, and the adjustment and signed-on to some treatment package and currently on a booster pack.

Reverend Eric Gle, District Minister, E.P. Church, Ghana, Akosombo, said he got know of chiropractic adjustment after he was involved in an accident in 2011 which affected his spine, resulted in a severe back pain, and had to move from a hospital to another searching for solution until chiropractic adjustment became the saviour.

He recommended the treatment to his family, friends, and colleague ministers since “it is a natural pain relief, decreases need for surgeries, gives better posture, spinal flexibility and also lead to fewer hospital admissions,” and called on government to help in regulation to ensure only trained Doctor of Chiropractic could practice.

Mrs Naa Ayele Sowah, a student, said she was currently on a package with the Oak Wellness Hub for some chiropractic services; more of adjustments over a period adding that “so far, so good, I have had three sessions and it has been amazing and extremely relieving from the constant pains.”

Dr Patrick Bannerman-Agbesi, a Dentist, said due to his line of work, postural and positioning in nature, has sought chiropractor services to correct a protracted lower back pain and urged all who engaged in any type of work to have their backs checked for a better lifestyle.

Remember to check chiropractic adjustments compilations or crack videos on social media platforms BUT you are not advised to try any at home rather, contact a well-trained professional for their services.