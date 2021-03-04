Community Health Management Committees (CHMCs), have been trained to mobilise resources and advocate for health delivery at the community-based planning services (CHPS) level.



The CHMCs were drawn from three communities in Nkwanta South and five from Krachi East Municipalities in the Oti Region.

Mr Paul Angwaawie, Nkwanta South Municipal Disease Control Officer, said the workshop would guide the participants in mobilising resources and advocate for improved health service delivery at the Community-based.

The Officer said CHMCs must develop Community Health Action Plans (CHAPs) as well as sensitise their communities for health action.

He also entreated the CHMCs to work as Community Health Officers (CHOs).

“CHMCs collaborate with CHOs, support the CHPS maintenance and service delivery, and settle disputes between CHOs and the community.”

“He took the participants through development of an advocacy strategy by identifying health problems in their communities and how it is to be addressed.”

Mr Angwaawie encourages the participants to mobilise their community members through dialogue to help identify health issues and aim at improving them.

Mr Richard Anane Adortse, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for People for Health (P4H), urged the participants to endeavour to implement on the various action plans, adding that “they are doable.”

He said strengthening the capacity of CHMCs was one of the ways the project could be sustained.

Mr Eben Carboo-Hartog, Field Officer, SEND GHANA, urged the leaders of the committees to ensure they execute the action plans to improve the delivery health service in their communities.

People for Health (P4H) organised workshops for Community Health Management Committees in the Nkwanta South and Krachi East Municipalities as part of strengthening community structures to function well.

SEND GHANA leads a consortium of three organisations working on P4H’s five-year project – Penplusbytes and the Ghana News Agency.

The project is aimed at improving access to quality health service delivery in 20 districts from five regions including; the Greater Accra, Eastern, Northern, Volta and the Oti.

It seeks to strengthen organisational and institutional capacities of government and other stakeholders, to attain mutual accountability in the formulation and implementation of policies in health, water, sanitation and nutrition.