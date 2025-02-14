Choirmaster Releases Romantic Single ‘Long Distance’

Renowned Ghanaian musician Choirmaster has officially kicked off the year with the release of his much-anticipated single, Long Distance.

The song, which dropped today, February 14, in celebration of Valentine’s Day, highlights the beauty and strength of long-distance relationships.

Known for his captivating melodies and lyrical depth, Choirmaster’s latest track reassures lovers that distance is no barrier to true love.

Long Distance explores the emotional journey of couples separated by geography but united by love, emphasizing the sweetness and commitment that keep such relationships thriving.

Speaking about the song, the celebrated musician expressed that he was inspired by real-life experiences and the resilience of couples who maintain their love despite the miles between them.

Fans and music lovers have already started embracing the song, with many praising its relatable message and soothing rhythm. As Choirmaster continues to solidify his place in Ghana’s music scene, Long Distance is expected to resonate with audiences both locally and globally.

In addition to this release, Choirmaster has more songs on the way and has collaborated with some of the industry’s trending artists. He is also gearing up to drop an EP soon, promising fans an exciting musical experience in the coming months.

The song is now available on all major online and streaming platforms.

Below is the song:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/choirmaster1/long-distance