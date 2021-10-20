Cholera Outbreak Claims 23 Lives In Adamawa

The Director of Public Health in the Adamawa state Ministry of Health, Dr Celine Laori on Tuesday confirmed that 23 people have so far died as a result of an outbreak of cholera in the state.

Laori who spoke to newsmen said the 23 deaths resulted from about five hundred suspected cases reported since the outbreak of cholera in the state last month, with Yola North, Girei and Lamurde are most affected local government areas.

She advised residents to practice basic hygiene and sanitation, and to ensure consumption of only safe food and water.

“Since the outbreak of the disease in the state in September till date, we have recorded about 500 suspected cases and 23 deaths,” she said.

Story By Hassan Umar Shallpella