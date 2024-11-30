Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Health

    Cholera Outbreak Claims Five Lives in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis

    A cholera outbreak in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has resulted in five confirmed deaths, prompting urgent health and sanitation interventions.

    The Metro Health Directorate reported a total of 161 suspected cases in November alone, with 28 confirmed cases.

    Dr. Pious Mensah, the Metro Health Director, highlighted the gravity of the situation during a press conference, noting that the fatalities ranged in age from 9 to 40 years. He further revealed that 65% of the suspected cases were male, while 35% were female, underscoring the widespread nature of the outbreak.

    New Takoradi has been identified as the most affected community, followed by Takoradi and Effia. Dr. Mensah emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment, urging private health facilities to provide free care to cholera patients, with reimbursement claims to be submitted to regional medical stores and district hospitals. This collaboration aims to promote timely medical intervention and encourage residents to report suspected cases promptly.

    In response to the outbreak, Innocent Haligah, the Assembly Coordinating Director of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, announced plans for a comprehensive cleanup initiative to address unsanitary conditions in the area. Haligah stressed the need for public education on the rapid transmission of cholera and the importance of maintaining proper hygiene practices. He encouraged residents to adopt cleanliness habits similar to those observed during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent further spread of the disease.

