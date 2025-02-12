Cholera Outbreak Claims Three Lives in Effutu as Health Facilities Buckle Under Strain

A deadly cholera outbreak has plunged Effutu Municipality into crisis, with three fatalities and 412 confirmed cases overwhelming local healthcare systems.

The Winneba Municipal Hospital, University of Education Winneba (UEW) Clinic, and Winneba Health Centre are reportedly stretched beyond capacity, struggling to manage the surge of patients amid dwindling resources.

Effutu Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin sounded the alarm in Parliament on Tuesday, urging swift government action to stem the outbreak. “Our health facilities are under immense stress,” he declared, emphasizing that most cases trace back to informal settlements with poor sanitation. “Central government must intervene immediately to prevent further deaths.”

Afenyo-Markin specifically called on the Health Ministry to deploy emergency medical teams to reinforce exhausted staff. “Additional personnel are critical,” he stressed. “Without support, our frontline workers cannot contain this crisis alone.”

The outbreak has reignited concerns over Ghana’s vulnerability to waterborne diseases, particularly in overcrowded urban areas. Cholera, often linked to contaminated water and inadequate hygiene, spreads rapidly in communities lacking proper sanitation infrastructure. While the government has yet to issue a formal response, public health experts warn that delays could escalate infections.

Local officials have begun distributing oral rehydration supplies and disinfectants in high-risk neighborhoods, but residents report confusion over containment protocols. “Many still don’t understand how cholera spreads,” said a nurse at Winneba Municipal Hospital, speaking anonymously. “We need mass education campaigns alongside medical aid.”

The tragedy underscores a broader challenge: Ghana’s uneven progress in meeting Sustainable Development Goals for clean water and sanitation. Despite national efforts to improve healthcare access, outbreaks like this expose persistent gaps in rural and peri-urban regions.

As Effutu grapples with the fallout, questions linger about preparedness for future health emergencies. “This isn’t just about today’s crisis,” Afenyo-Markin warned. “It’s a wake-up call to invest in lasting solutions—or risk repeating the same disasters.”