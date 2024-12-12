Cholera Outbreak Claims Two Lives in Kwesimintsim, 19 New Cases Recorded in Two Hours

A cholera outbreak has claimed the lives of two people in the Kwesimintsim area, as the Kwesimintsim Government Hospital records 19 new cases of the disease within just two hours.

The Ghana Health Service has issued a public alert about the outbreak in the affected regions, urging residents to take immediate precautions.

Dr. Osei Frimpong, the Medical Superintendent of Kwesimintsim Hospital, expressed deep concern over the rapidly escalating situation, revealing that the hospital had admitted two patients who were already deceased upon arrival. “We’re seeing a steady rise in new cases daily. Two patients were brought in deceased recently, and our investigation confirms these cases are cholera-related. The situation is becoming increasingly alarming,” Dr. Frimpong stated.

The hospital has also experienced an overwhelming number of new cases, with 19 recorded in just a two-hour span on the same day. Dr. Frimpong emphasized the urgency of seeking medical attention for anyone experiencing symptoms of frequent diarrhea. “If you or someone you know is experiencing frequent diarrhea, please avoid self-medication and seek medical attention immediately,” he urged.

Dr. Frimpong called on the Regional Health Directorate to send additional healthcare professionals to the hospital, as the surge in cases has stretched the hospital’s resources. “We’re facing challenges such as a shortage of essential medical supplies like drips, plasters, and paracetamol. We’ve had to procure adult diapers for elderly patients who need assistance with toileting. However, the Regional Health Directorate has instructed us not to charge patients for these expenses, placing a significant burden on our facility,” he explained.

Given the alarming increase in cases, Dr. Frimpong has appealed for donations of medical supplies and additional personnel. He also urged the public to report any suspected cholera cases early to help curb the further spread of the disease. “We anticipate that the number of cases will continue to rise. We are currently in discussions with the Regional Health Directorate to expedite reinforcements and ensure timely care for affected individuals,” he concluded.

The Ghana Health Service continues to monitor the situation closely, advising the public to follow hygiene practices, including drinking clean water and avoiding raw foods, to prevent further infections.