Cholera Outbreak in Western Region Claims 16 Lives, But Vaccination Campaign Shows Positive Impact

The cholera outbreak in Ghana’s Western Region has tragically claimed 16 lives and affected over 1,700 individuals, particularly in Sekondi-Takoradi. Despite the loss, significant progress has been made in containing the spread of the disease, thanks to a robust vaccination campaign.

As of the final day of the campaign, 556,366 individuals—88.2% of the targeted 641,851 people—had been vaccinated, offering a hopeful sign that the outbreak may be brought under control.

The Kwesimintsim Hospital, located at the heart of the outbreak, has been treating a daily influx of cholera cases, with more than 50 cases reported at its peak. However, following the rollout of the cholera vaccine, there has been a noticeable decline in the number of new cases. Nurse Manager of the hospital, Vivian Zormelo, reported a significant drop in admissions, with just two to three new cases arriving daily.

“Currently, we have 20 new cases, with only two admissions. While nine deaths have been recorded, our official tally stands at five, as many of the patients arrived in critical condition,” Zormelo said, highlighting the positive shift in the situation.

In a bid to further support the ongoing response, Dr. Justice Amoah and the Justmoh Group of Companies have stepped in with a vital donation of essential hospital materials to local health facilities. The donation, which includes crucial supplies for treating cholera patients, is part of Justmoh Group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, further underscoring their role in supporting the community during times of crisis.

Eric Kofi Ansah, Group Human Resource Manager of Justmoh Group, emphasized the company’s dedication to community support, stating that their contributions during the cholera outbreak mirror their previous efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Beyond our core focus on road construction, Justmoh Companies prioritize supporting communities in times of need. This donation reflects our commitment to aid local hospitals in managing this outbreak,” he explained.

The generosity of Justmoh Group was warmly received by the medical community. Dr. Joseph Tambil, Medical Superintendent of Effia Nkwanta Hospital, expressed profound gratitude for the donation. “This is not the first time Justmoh has supported us. Their consistent support in times of need demonstrates their unwavering corporate social responsibility. These donated materials will be used effectively to combat the cholera outbreak,” Dr. Tambil assured.

As the region continues to battle cholera, these collective efforts—from vaccination campaigns to community support—are helping to curb the spread of the disease and save lives.