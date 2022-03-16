Cholera outbreak kills 19 people in Nigeria

A total of 19 people have been killed so far this year following a cholera outbreak in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, the local center for disease control said.

Twelve out of the country’s 36 states have been affected by the cholera outbreak, with a total of 701 suspected cases reported so far, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said in its weekly situation report released Monday.

The NCDC said of all the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, the age group less than 5 years is the most affected.

“Of all suspected cases, 47 percent are males and 53 percent are females,” the NCDC said.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death.

The outbreak of cholera in Nigeria has remained persistent, occurring annually mostly during the rainy season and more often in areas with poor sanitation, overcrowding, lack of clean water and food, and areas where open defecation is common.

The government in January confirmed a total of 3,598 cholera deaths were recorded in 2021 in the country. Enditem