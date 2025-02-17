Cholera Vaccination Drive Concludes in Greater Accra as Outbreak Tests Health Systems

Health officials in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region wrapped up a four-day cholera vaccination campaign on Saturday, aiming to inoculate over 300,000 residents in a bid to curb a deadly outbreak that has exposed gaps in sanitation and healthcare infrastructure.

The targeted exercise, focused on the Ablekuma South, Okaikwei South, and Ashiedu Keteke sub-districts, prioritized individuals aged one and older, excluding pregnant women, as authorities race to contain a crisis that has claimed dozens of lives nationwide.

The campaign comes amid rising tensions over Ghana’s recurring cholera battles, often linked to inadequate access to clean water and sanitation. While the Central Region’s Effutu Municipality and Agona West remain outbreak epicenters, Greater Accra—the nation’s densely populated capital hub—has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases, surpassing 200. Nationally, over 6,000 suspected cases and 500 confirmed infections have been reported since the outbreak began, underscoring the urgency of containment efforts.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, described the vaccination drive as a “critical stopgap” but stressed that long-term solutions hinge on infrastructure upgrades. “Vaccines save lives, but without clean water and proper waste management, cholera will keep returning,” he told reporters. The next phase of immunizations is slated for high-risk districts in the Central Region, where fragile healthcare systems are already overwhelmed.

Cholera, a waterborne disease caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, spreads rapidly in areas with poor sanitation, causing severe dehydration and death if untreated. Ghana’s outbreak has disproportionately affected urban slums and coastal communities, where overcrowding and open defecation persist. Despite decades of awareness campaigns, nearly 30% of Ghanaians still lack access to improved sanitation, according to UNICEF data.

The vaccination campaign faced logistical hurdles, including vaccine hesitancy and last-minute scrambles to reach remote neighborhoods. “Some families refused, fearing side effects,” said community nurse Ama Nyarko, who worked in Ashiedu Keteke. “We had to spend hours explaining this is their best shield.”

Critics argue the government’s reactive approach highlights systemic neglect. “Cholera is predictable and preventable,” said Accra-based epidemiologist Dr. Priscilla Asante. “These outbreaks will persist until we invest in lasting water and sewage systems, not just emergency shots.”

As health teams pivot to the Central Region, the stakes are high. With the rainy season approaching, experts warn of a potential surge in cases. For now, the Greater Accra campaign offers a temporary reprieve—but for many, the real cure lies in turning promises of clean water into pipes and pumps.