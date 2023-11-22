Chongqing to resume passenger flights to Kathmandu directly

A direct passenger flight route linking southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality and the Nepali capital Kathmandu will resume on Dec. 12, according to the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

Operated by Himalaya Airlines, the air service will run twice a week using an Airbus A320 aircraft every Tuesday and Saturday.

The inbound flight will leave Kathmandu at 9:25 a.m. local time and arrive in Chongqing at 3:15 p.m. Beijing Time. The outbound flight will depart Chongqing at 4:25 p.m. and arrive in Kathmandu at 6:35 p.m. local time.

It will be the 11th international route to be resumed at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport this year.

Since the beginning of 2023, the airport has resumed 10 international routes to destinations including London, Paris, Moscow and Sydney. It is expected that by the end of this year, the airport will offer 19 international routes, amounting to about 90 flights per week.