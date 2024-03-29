Choose ‘Napo’ To Secure 2024 Election Victory – NPP Former Youth Organiser

Mr. Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Municipality, a political stronghold of the NPP, says the appointment of Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, popularly known as “Napo” as the running mate of the party will secure a landslide political victory for the NPP in the Election 2024.

He admitted it was appropriate the party allowed Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Election 2024 presidential candidate, to think through and appoint a running mate of his choice because of his charisma and proven track record Dr. Opku-Prempeh could poll more votes and widen the chances of the party to win the next General Election.

In an interview with the media Wenchi, Mr. Adu, a former Wenchi constituency youth organizer who contested the NPP’s chairmanship position in the constituency elections, said research revealed the Ghanaian electorate preferred or liked the Energy Minister, also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.

“All eyes are on ‘Napo,’ and it will be politically suicidal if the NPP fails to appoint Dr. Opoku-Prempeh as the election 2024 running mate because research shows he is the best match for Dr. Bawumia now”, he stated.

He said the various constituencies remained the pillars of the NPP. With his cordial and solid relationship with the grassroots and constituency executives, Dr. Opoku-Prempeh’s appointment would inspire the youth to work hard in the electioneering campaign.

Mr. Adu, also a former Assemblyman for the Ntoase Electoral Area in the Municipality, said as the political stronghold of the NPP, “I can promise you that with NAPO, it is going to be easier for the NPP to win the election and break the eight in a wider margin.”

“As an outspoken legislator, Napo has already marketed himself well within the rank and file of the NPP and the nation’s political space, and so Dr. Bawumia must consider him as running to secure our victory,” he stated.

With just about nine months to go, Mr. Adu observed that it would be stressful for the NPP to market any running mate other than Dr. Opoku-Prempeh in the 2024 electioneering campaign.

“We have to base our campaign on the numerous achievements of President Nana Akuf-Addo and his Vice President, and we can’t have the time and center our campaign on marketing or selling an unpopular running mate to the electorate,” he stressed.

Mr. Adu suggested the need for the NPP in general and Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, in particular, to choose Dr Opoku-Prempeh as the Election 2024 running mate, describing him as the best match for the Vice President in the next general election.